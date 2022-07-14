PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —The search is on for a man wanted for murder out of Pennsylvania who investigators believe may be in Massachusetts or Rhode Island.

Police said Wagner Ernesto Pena Tejeda, 24, shot and killed a random victim in Philadelphia last month. He also attempted to shoot at two other victims prior to that, however, police said his gun malfunctioned.

Tejeda is also wanted on two warrants out of West Roxbury District Court in connection with two stabbing incidents in Boston.

Investigators believe Tejeda may be in Massachusetts, specifically in Roslindale or Lawrence. It is also possible that he fled to Rhode Island.

Tejeda is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police, adding that he recently made threats to kill family members.

Anyone who spots Tejeda is urged to call 911 immediately or the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at (617) 343-4468. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).