Mosquitoes testing positive for EEE discovered in Mass.

New Bedford, Mass. (WPRI) — Recent mosquito samples taken from two Southeastern Massachusetts communities tested positive for EEE.

Mosquitoes in New Bedford and Easton tested positive for EEE earlier this week.

EEE is a rare and potentially deadly disease.

“This is a normal time of year for us to see this. I think what is significant is it really has been quite a few years since we’ve seen any significant level of EEE activity in Massachusetts,” said Dr. Catherine Brown with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. “Right now, this is kind of the beginning, and it’s a little unclear yet as to whether or not this activity is going to build.”

Experts suggest removing standing water from around your home and installing screens to all your windows and doors.

Remember to wear repellent if you expect to be outside at dawn or dusk, and if possible, be sure to cover up with long sleeves and pants to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island health officials said there has been no sign of EEE or West Nile Virus in the Ocean State so far this summer.

For more information about mosquito prevention tips, videos and local data, visit: http://www.health.ri.gov/mosquito.

DEM and RIDOH officials also remind Rhode Islanders to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites when traveling to Zika-affected countries.