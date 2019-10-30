Breaking News
Missing Springfield man may be in Providence
Missing Springfield man may be in Providence

Local News

by: WWLP.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are searching for a Springfield man who may be in Providence.

The Springfield Police Department said they are looking for Saleh Campbell, 65, who was last seen leaving his Mapledell Street apartment around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Campbell’s phone was last pinged in Providence. Police said he also has a friend that lives in New Haven, Connecticut.

He is described as 6’2” tall, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with “Hollister” printed in the front, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department using one of the following numbers:

  • Non-emergency line 413-787-6302
  • Missing Persons 413-787-6360
  • Voicemail 413-750-2249

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

