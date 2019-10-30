Missing Springfield man may be in Providence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are searching for a Springfield man who may be in Providence.

The Springfield Police Department said they are looking for Saleh Campbell, 65, who was last seen leaving his Mapledell Street apartment around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Campbell’s phone was last pinged in Providence. Police said he also has a friend that lives in New Haven, Connecticut.

The Springfield Police Department is seeking your help to locate 65 year old Saleh Campbell. His phone has been pinging in Providence, RI and has a known friend in New Haven, CT. @wpri12 @NBC10 @ABC6 @WTNH pic.twitter.com/eiF6bb6LOR — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) October 30, 2019

He is described as 6’2” tall, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with “Hollister” printed in the front, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department using one of the following numbers: