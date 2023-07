WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for help as they search for a man who left his Warwick home on Tuesday and never returned.

Carl Dias, 63, was last seen on Broad Street in Cranston around 10 a.m. He drives a gray 2016 Kia Soul with Rhode Island registration VL-750.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick police at (401) 468-4200 or their local police.

