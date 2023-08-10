SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a missing woman.

Elaine Sampson was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Wakefield Mall parking lot, according to police. She may be near Old Mountain Field, police said, so people who live in that area are asked to check their properties, including their sheds and other outdoor structures.

She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants and a pink hat. Police released an image of Sampson, but said her hair is currently darker and curlier than pictured.

Police are concerned about Sampson’s well-being. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.