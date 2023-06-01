LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a 67-year-old woman reported missing Thursday.

Deborah Michalenka was last in contact with family and friends around 6:15 a.m.

Police say her phone was last pinged in North Kingstown and is believed to be endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.

Michalenka stands 5-foot-6 and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She may be seen driving a 2017 red Nissan Rogue with Rhode Island plates.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lincoln police at (401) 333-1111.