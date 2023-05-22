CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are working to track down a man who’s been missing for a week.

Police say 61-year-old David Bell Jr. was last seen in the area of Mohawk Trail around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, May 15. They’re concerned about his well-being due to unspecified health issues.

Bell stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, T-shirt and jeans.

Police say Bell may be driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Rhode Island license plates 130295.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cranston police at (401) 942-2211.