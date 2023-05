COVENTRY R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man from Coventry.

Albert Fournier was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Laurel Avenue.

Police said Fournier is legally blind. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch, weighs around 200 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone who knows of Fournier’s whereabouts is asked to call Coventry police at (401) 826-1100.