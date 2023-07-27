NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 73-year-old woman from North Providence.

Rebeca Francia was last seen on July 26 around 9:30 a.m. in the area of 66 Newport Avenue in East Providence.

Francia is about 5’3 and 115 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes. She drives a green Toyota Carolla with Rhode Island license plate EP-719.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call North Providence police at (401) 233-1433.