BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been nearly one year since a Brookfield woman vanished without a trace.

Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a home near Lewis Field around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. Her family reported her missing three days later.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said investigators have continuously searched for Tee, with the most recent attempt being last month.

Early said detectives have been following up on all investigative leads and tips regarding Tee’s disappearance.

“Investigators continue to receive tips regarding her disappearance,” Early said.

Tee is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She also stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Detectives believe Tee was wearing a black winter coat, hooded sweatshirt, jeans and work boots at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Tee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the tip line dedicated to her disappearance by calling (508) 453-7589. Tips can be submitted anonymously.