RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Raynham police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Emmie Chabot was last seen around 7:15 a.m. in the area of King Street, according to police. She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Police said Chabot has red hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pink shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Raynham police at (508) 824-2716.