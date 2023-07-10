WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since the Fourth of July.

William “Billy” Gedney was last seen Tuesday in Warwick wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a red skull cap with a baseball cap over it, according to police.

Gedney is described as being 5-feet tall and weighing roughly 95 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Gedney’s whereabouts is urged to call the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.