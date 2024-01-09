EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials in East Providence are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school on Monday.

Kendra Deburgo, 13, was last seen at dismissal around 2:20 p.m. at Martin Middle School, police said.

She is five-foot-three with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black Crocs, a silver necklace and a gray Adidas backpack.

Police say she may be in the Coventry, Scituate, or Providence area.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Providence Police Department at (401) 435-7600.