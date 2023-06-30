PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for help searching for a 17-year-old girl and her 6-month-old baby, who they believe are endangered.

On-Esty Stewart was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey sweater, and white Crocs. She’s about 5’5 tall and 130 pounds and has a double nose piercing. Police believe the infant is with her.

Stewart’s last known address is on New York Avenue and she may frequent the Oakland Avenue area, police said.

Anyone who spots them or has more information is asked to call Providence Police Youth Services Bureau at (401) 272-3121 or the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families at 1-800-742-4453.