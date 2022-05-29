MILFORD, M.A. (WPRI) — Milford police say a man has been targeting young women by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water or juice and then offering them a ride home.

In a Facebook post, the police department told young women to be on the lookout for an Asian male in his late 30’s, driving a blue Chevy Impala, with Massachusetts plates.

Police Sergeant Kara Maguire told 12 News that a victim in Milford reported an incident that happened on May 21st to police.

The victim was reportedly at Target in Milford on Fortune Blvd. when she had a flat tire. The victim then drove to a gas station. After putting air in her tires, the victim’s car would not restart.

Similar incidents have been reported in nearby towns including Winchendon.

Officials say criminal charges are pending following an investigation. Maguire said the department posted on Facebook to make sure women are aware of the potential threat.

Police say if your vehicle has a flat tire, do not try and start your car and call Milford police at 508-473-1113.