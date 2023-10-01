MIDDLEBOROUGH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Middleborough Police Department announces the passing of a 22-year veteran after a battle with cancer, Lieutenant Angelo AJ Lapanna III.

Lapanna joined the Middleborough Police Department in July of 2001 and would be promoted to Sergeant in 2019 — serving in that position until his promotion to Lieutenant in August 2023.

It was in April 2021 that Lieutenant Lapanna was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic head and neck cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lieutenant Angelo AJ Lapanna III,” said Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins. “Lieutenant Lapanna dedicated more than 22 years to the department, serving and protecting the Middleborough community, We thank him and his family for his dedication and sacrifice.”

He served a 23-year career in the Army National Guard, 10 years in the Military Police, and 13 years as a Green Bertet. During that time he would see two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, for which he earned a Bronze Star Medal.

Lieutenant Lapana is survived by his wife, Traci, and his three children. He was 48 years old.

Details about a memorial service will be provided as they become available.