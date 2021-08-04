McKee, governors of CT, NJ, PA call on Cuomo to resign

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about gun violence at the Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn on July 14, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several governors in the northeast have issued a joint statement calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after the New York Attorney General’s Office found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Gov. Dan McKee, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released a joint statement Tuesday night saying, “We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office.”

President Joe Biden has also called on Cuomo to resign.

The nearly five-month investigation concluded that 11 women, in and out of state government, who said that Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives were telling the truth.

Cuomo has strongly denied the harassment claims