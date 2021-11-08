PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce a new relief effort to help children and adults arriving in Rhode Island as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

McKee has scheduled a news conference for noon Monday to lay out the details.

12 News plans to live stream the event. Watch it using the video player above.

Refugee resettlement agencies recently expressed concerns with financially supporting the Afghan men and women moving to Rhode Island.

The first of about 250 Afghan refugees arrived late last month. The state was expected to receive roughly $2,000 per person to help them with housing, transportation and other needs.

Kathy Cloutier, executive director of DORCAS International Institute of Rhode Island, said the process of welcoming these families has been difficult.

“There is federal funding coming down to assist, but quite frankly, it’s not going to be enough,” Cloutier told 12 News last week. “We’re only guaranteed money through the first quarter. The budget is only approved through December.”

Afghan Relief RI is an effort coordinated by the R.I. Department of Human Services, the Rhode Island Foundation, and the state’s two official refugee resettlement agencies – Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island and the Diocese of Providence.

As part of the program, the Rhode Island Foundation has established the Refugee Relief Fund to directly benefit the children and adults arriving in Rhode Island as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.