Man charged with animal cruelty after horses found neglected

Courtesy: RISPCA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man is facing animal cruelty charges following an investigation into the neglect of his two horses, according to the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

Rhode Island State Police troopers arrested Warren Shaw, 56, on Tuesday. He’s facing two counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals.

The RISPCA said the investigation began after they received a complaint back in November regarding Shaw’s two horses.

During the investigation, the RISPCA said officers found both horses on Shaw’s property and, “determined both to be in need of immediate veterinary care.”

One of the horses, according to the RISPCA, was tied to a tree on Shaw’s property and was “wearing a halter that had completely embedded itself into the horse’s head.”

Both horses were seized and provided veterinary care, the RISPCA said.

Shaw was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and released on personal recognizance. He’s expected to be back in court on March 17.

