Police: Massachusetts man arrested for robbery at Twin River Casino

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man was arrested Saturday night after police say he robbed a man at Twin River Casino.

According to Lincoln Police Caption Philip Gould, their department was called just before 6:30 p.m. for a reported armed robbery in the parking lot near the valet entrance.

When officers arrived, they met the victim, a 69-year-old man, who told police he was in his car about to leave the lot when he was robbed by a man with a knife. The victim says he was sitting in the drivers seat about to close his door when the suspect stopped him, held a knife to him and demand the victim’s wallet or he would “cut him.”

The victim said he handed over his wallet and the suspect, later identified as Anthony McClain, 30, of Framingham, Mass., took the cash out then threw the wallet back at the victim. He also stole the victim’s cell phone and glasses. McClain then ran away from the scene.

Twin River Security provided surveillance video of the incident, as well as video of McClain running back into the building before going to his car in another parking lot.

Though the registration of McClain’s vehicle came back to an address in Mattapan, Mass., police were able to cross check it and it showed a connection to a home in Pawtucket.

Pawtucket police were notified and, a short time later, were able to track the car and McClain down on Central Street. He was found outside of the same vehicle and wearing the some clothing at the time of the alleged robbery. Police also found McClain had a knife in his possession.

Lincoln police then responded to Central Street and arrested McClain. He is charged with 1st degree robbery and is being held without bail.

Captain Gould adds that other surveillance video from inside Twin River shows McClain following the victim around the casino earlier in the night.

“I do think (that) is important from a situational awareness perspective,” he wrote in a release. “Unfortunately, we just never know when a predator may be lurking and waiting for an opportunity to victimize people.”