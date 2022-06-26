CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — MAE Organization for the Homeless hosted its first ever music festival fundraiser on Sunday. All the proceeds from the event are going toward the organization.

Marthina Javid founded the MAE organization which helps people who are at risk or impacted by homelessness. She told 12 News the money from Sunday’s event will go toward buying a new van so they can help transport their clients.

Javid talked about how the organization helps people who are transitioning from being homeless to moving into a new home: “We assist with first and last month’s deposits and then we furnish their apartments for them so they have a brand new lease on life.”

The event featured live music from Rachel Ellenwood, the Route 6 Band, the Providence Drum Troupe and other performers. There was also a magic show and a raffle.

The event also had food, drinks and other activities. Javid said there were over 30 local vendors at the event.

If you would like to volunteer with the MAE Organization for the Homeless or donate, you can visit their website here.