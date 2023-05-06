EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is starting a new social media campaign ahead of Mother’s Day, reminding people that one bad decision can change someone’s life.

The organization says that over the next week, they will be sharing several stories from local moms who have been impacted by drunk driving crashes.

“The idea that there are several moms that will be without their children -I will never get another Mother’s Day card,” said Founder of the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation, Cathy Andreozzi.

In 2003, Cathy’s daughter, Tori, was hit by a drunk driver and suffered a severe brain injury. She survived, but passed away in November 2022.

Other people participating in the campaign, like Jennifer O’Neil, say the videos will remind people about the dangers of drunk driving and give members of MADD the chance to share memories of their children.

“It’s really highlighting these children and who they were in life and who they continue to be to their mom’s,” said O’Neil.

MADD is also hosting its annual Walk Like MADD event in two weeks. The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on May 20th at Colt State Park. You register for the event or donate by going to the MADD website.