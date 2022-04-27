PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee’s office has revealed who will be taking the helm of the Rhode Island State Police.

On Friday, McKee will swear in Lt. Col. Darnell Weaver as the agency’s 15th superintendent, according to the governor’s office. He’ll be the first person of color to hold the job in R.I. State Police history.

“Lt. Colonel Weaver is a Cranston native and 28-year veteran of the Rhode Island State Police. He currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent and Chief of Field Operations, overseeing the Patrol Bureau, Detective Bureau, Division specialty units, Administrative Bureau, and Department of Public Safety,” McKee’s office said in a news release.

Prior to joining the state police, Weaver served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The former superintendent, Col. James Manni, is expected to be on hand for the ceremony. He stepped down from the role last month to become the town manager in South Kingstown.

Friday’s event is scheduled for 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.