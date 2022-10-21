BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — Police officers from across Rhode Island and around New England are heading to Connecticut Friday morning to remember a pair of fallen brothers.

Officers gathered at Cranston Police Headquarters to head to the joint funeral for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34.

DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed last week while responding to a 911 call about a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers.

While local officers may have never met DeMonte or Hamzy, they say they are going because they’re all brothers and sisters in blue.

Story continues below video.

“It is very touching that everyone is out there to support Bristol, Connecticut, and the officers that were killed in the line of duty, but at the same time it is a horrific event that happened and our hearts go out to the families and the town of Bristol,” Bristol Patrolman Greg Silvia said.

They say it’s also for the mourning families to show they’re never alone and when one or two fall, they are all impacted.

“We’ll be having a bus for transportation for the officers and we want Bristol to know our feelings are with them our thoughts are with them,” Providence Det. Capt. Timothy O’Hara said.