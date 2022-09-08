PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully Thursday at 96 after a 70-year reign.

Local leaders offered their condolences to the royal family following the news:

Below are the statements released to 12 News so far. More will be added as they come in.

Gov. Dan McKee

“On behalf of all Rhode Islanders, I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. For over 7 decades, Queen Elizabeth II led with strength and sincerity. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline

“Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy will long be remembered by the British people and the global community. Throughout her seven decades-long reign, she has stood as an example of dignity, grace, and dedication to country and public service that will continue to inspire her family as they carry on the traditions of the monarchy. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in this time of mourning.”

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed

“When she was crowned Queen Elizabeth II, she declared to her people that her whole life would be devoted to their service. She certainly kept that promise and never wavered in her duty, earning well-deserved accolades over a lifetime of principled service.

As a monarch, Queen Elizabeth was an adept leader who changed with the times, yet still managed to be timeless. Now she belongs to history and the ages. We join her countrymen and people across the globe in mourning her passing and celebrating her life. As the sovereign, she took on great responsibility at a young age and in an age when there weren’t many female heads of state. Her skill, poise, and boundless devotion to duty and her countrymen was exemplary.

When she ascended to the throne at the age of twenty-five, she was the right person to meet the moment and went on to play a remarkable role in British and world history and became a unifying force for many. A steady presence through changing eras, she was a source of wisdom, strength, grace, and resilience. The very embodiment of tradition and that enduring British sentiment of ‘keep calm and carry on.’ Queen Elizabeth’s reign has ended but her example endures. Our deepest condolences to the royal family and her many loyal subjects and fans throughout the world.”