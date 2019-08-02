Local icon Nick Cardi dies

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island legend has passed away following a valiant fight with cancer.

Nick Cardi—the eldest of the Cardi brothers—was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2015, but that didn’t stop him from the philanthropic work he was so passionate about.

Nick, alongside his brothers Ron and Pete, helped expand their father’s business from a small store/warehouse in Knightsville to multiple locations, making it one of the more successful businesses in the area.

Our brother, Nick, passed away today after a 4 year battle with cancer. Thoughts and prayers are with Nick’s wife, son & our family. The Cardi family tradition in the furniture and mattress business continues with Ron, Pete & our entire team of employees, for many years to come. pic.twitter.com/1INdWbkFor — Cardi's Furniture (@NIROPE) August 2, 2019

They’ve used their notoriety and success to help dozens of organizations over the years. Nick especially loved the children at Meeting Street and would often go to the school to either read to the kids, pass out candy at Halloween, or be there for special moments.

The annual Meeting Street Telethon was something he really cherished. He also supported the Ronald McDonald House, AIDS Project RI, and Alzheimer’s Association.

Nick loved people, especially his family. He was a husband, father, brother, son and friend, and everyone at Eyewitness News will miss him dearly.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung was among many Rhode Island officials to share condolences on Nick’s passing.

“Nick always extended an open hand to lift others up, & never stopped making this state a better place,” Fung said in a tweet.

The Cardi brothers are pillars of not just our Knightsville community, but all of RI. Nick always extended an open hand to lift others up, & never stopped making this state a better place. To honor the @NIROPE family, help a complete stranger today. Our love to the entire family. pic.twitter.com/GUADWsnngv — Mayor Allan Fung (@AllanFungRI) August 2, 2019

Rep. Patricia Morgan also tweeted about Nick, saying he was a “good man, a great businessman, a leader in the community.”

He was a good man, a great businessman, a leader in the community. He will be missed. My sympathies to the Cardi family. — Patricia Morgan (@repmorgan) August 2, 2019

Sen. Jack Reed released a statement saying Nick was “community-minded and devoted to his family.”

“He was a true gentleman who made a tremendous impact on those around him,” Reed said. “We are grateful for the many contributions he and the Cardi brothers make to Rhode Island and wish them all the best.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea reminisced running into the Cardi brothers during a visit to WPRI 12.

“I join many across our state in expressing sorrow for Nick’s passing and praying that his family will find comfort in all the fun memories he helped create,” she said in a tweet.