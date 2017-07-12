Lawmakers hope new technology will stop hot car deaths

(WPRI) — While flash floods and lightning strikes can be dangerous, there’s another summer threat that can be just a deadly – children dying in hot cars.

According to noheatstroke.org – a website run by the San Jose State University Department of Meteorology – more than 700 young children have died from heatstroke after being left in hot cars since 1998.

The research points out that on a 90-degree day, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 119 degrees in 20 minutes and 133 degrees in one hour.

Last month, a bill was introduced in Congress that would force car companies to install an alert system in new vehicles to warn the driver that someone is in the back seat.

General Motors has already begun installing similar systems in some of its latest models.

RESOURCE: KidsandCars.org »