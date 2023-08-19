LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital this morning after a car crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

The Lakeville Fire Department says the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on County Street. The collision snapped a utility pole, causing power lines to be brought down in the area, according to the fire department.

The downed power lines caused problems for rescue crews, who were unable to reach the victim at first due to the live wires.

Officials were eventually able to reach the victim and transported him to St. Luke’s Hospital with injuries that did not appear serious, according to the fire department.