‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ is now streaming on Netflix

(WPRI) — The documentary highlighting the life and death of former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Netflix.

The three-part limited series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” debuted Wednesday examining how he went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.

The documentary profiles the star’s violent streak through interviews with friends, players and insiders.

Days after Hernandez was acquitted of a double homicide in 2017, he was found dead in his cell from an apparent suicide. He had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro, MA.

