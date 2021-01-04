‘Just certify’ and the money will be there, DLT director says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) Director Scott Jensen has one message for anyone who’s worried they will not receive their unemployment benefits: just certify.

In this bi-weekly interview with 12 News Now at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian, Jensen said unemployment claims appear to be leveling off, but there’s still plenty they have to sort through.

“It’s higher than we’d like, but it’s beginning to level off and we’re hopeful,” Jensen said.

He said that he expects the number of claims to significantly decline as more people get vaccinated and restrictions are lifted.

When it comes to the $300 boost in unemployment benefits, Jensen said the DLT has already begun rolling those out to everyone that has certified.

“Just certify and we will make sure you get that extra $300,” he said.

Last Monday, the DLT’s call center received more than 60,000 calls from Rhode Islanders, most of which were wondering whether they would be receiving that $300.

Jensen called the call volume an “impossible number to manage,” and urged everyone to check the DLT’s website for answers before calling.

