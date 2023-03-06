PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Legendary 12 News investigative reporter Jack White and recently retired anchor Danielle North will be among this year’s inductees into the Rhode Island Radio & TV Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame’s 18-member board of directors announced the seven broadcasters chosen Monday for their 2023 class of inductees. A gala event to celebrate their induction will be held Sept. 12 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

White, who died in 2005 at age 63, is this year’s only posthumous honoree. One of New England’s most esteemed journalists, White won a Pulitzer Prize in 1973 when he revealed in a Providence Journal report that President Nixon had underpaid his taxes.

Asked about White’s story at a news conference later that year, Nixon famously responded: “I’m not a crook.”

White later moved to television, and spent two decades as WPRI 12’s lead investigative report, breaking stories on Buddy Cianci, the mob and more. Cianci himself said he found out he was being indicted for corruption from White, not prosecutors.

White’s son, Tim, succeeded him as WPRI’s chief investigative reporter in 2006 and continues in that role today.

North, who retired in January, spent nearly a quarter-century at 12 News after starting her career on local television in New Hampshire. In addition to her years as anchor of 12 News This Morning, North also reported on many major stories, from the Station nightclub tragedy to a U.S. visit by the pope.

Also being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year is Pam Watts, who became a broadcaster at age 19 working in local radio. She went on to report for WPRI 12 as well as WLNE-TV, The Providence Journal, and Rhode Island public radio. She is now the host of “Rhode Island PBS Weekly” on WSBE.

The other 2023 inductees are Gene Valicenti, longtime anchor at WJAR-TV and host of WPRO radio’s morning talk show; Chris Camp, former news director at WPRO; Doug Palmieri, host and program director at iHeartMedia radio stations WHJY and WSNE; and John Parente, vice president at DiPonti Communications radio station WWRI.