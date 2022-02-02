‘It’s a strange crime’: RISPCA looking for connection in brutal chicken killings

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been two-and-a-half years since investigators with the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) began searching for whoever has been brutally killing chickens and discarding their corpses across the state.

“This is creepy,” RISPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Special Agent Earl Newman said. “This is like serial killer stuff.”

The investigation began in June 2019, when several dead chickens were found outside Warwick City Hall, according to Newman.

Newman said those chickens were killed in some sort of “ritualistic manner” that is not consistent with the state’s law for humane killings that would meet religious exemptions.

Other birds have been found in various communities across the state, including North Kingstown, Cranston, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln and North Smithfield.

Newman described the discoveries as “very random,” adding that the RISPCA would go months at a time without receiving a report.

In total, Newman said they’ve recovered the bodies of 30 to 40 chickens in parks, cemeteries, roadways and even the yards of private residences.

“We have not been able to come up with suspects or any understanding of what religion may be involved or what that specific religious practice is,” Newman explained, adding that they’re concerned the killings may be a threat directed at specific people.

“One of the chickens had been found dressed in some women’s clothing,” he added. “We’re not sure of the significance of that yet.”

In another instance, investigators found a flag or cloth tied on a chicken’s feet.

“We brought [a chicken] into a religious shop in Providence, and they were very upset by us bringing it in and started throwing holy water on us … it’s a strange crime,” Newman said. “We don’t know what it means, they didn’t know what it means. They thought it wasn’t good, whatever it was.”

The Humane Society of the United States said the connection between animal cruelty and violence toward people is well documented, and studies have shown a correlation between animal cruelty and many other crimes, from narcotics and firearms violations to battery and sexual assault.

“There’s always concern that animal-based crime can develop into crimes against people,” Newman said. “As of right now, we don’t have evidence that that’s occurring or is going to occur, but of course, that’s always a concern.”

“There’s a nexus there on animal and human crimes,” he added.

Newman said when the investigation first began, the RISPCA had no knowledge of any other crimes of this nature, but learned of a similar situation in New York City.

New York’s ASPCA provided investigators with some information, but Newman said none of it led to them to a suspect, “or even where to go look for this type of activity.”

Newman said investigators believe the suspect or suspects are from Rhode Island, but they’re not sure what community they’re based out of.

Investigators don’t believe the chickens are being stolen from residents’ yards since they haven’t received any reports of missing chickens. Newman noted obtaining a chicken is relatively easy and cheap in Rhode Island, so they could’ve come from anywhere.

With the number of reports increasing in recent months, the Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can positively identify those responsible.

Once arrested, the suspect or suspects will be facing felony charges, according to Newman.

“In Rhode Island, if you maliciously kill an animal, that is a felony,” Newman said. “Some of the ways these animals were killed would qualify for that.”

Anyone who can identify those responsible for the killings is urged to contact the RISPCA at (401) 438-8150 ext. 3 or cruelty@rispca.com.