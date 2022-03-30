PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the fires that destroyed two law offices within a two-month span.

The first fire broke out at the Warwick law office of R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi last May. Due to the extensive damage, the State Fire Marshal concluded that the cause of the fire could not be determined.

The State Fire Marshal’s report did not rule out arson, though Shekarchi recently told 12 News he’s still unsure whether the fire at his law office was intentionally set.

The second fire destroyed the North Providence law office of Steve Conti last July, nearly two months after Sherkarchi’s firm went up in flames.

Conti believes he was targeted because he’s an eviction lawyer, stating that the culprit left behind a cardboard sign that reads “Free Housing For All.”

Investigators are asking for anyone who has images from either fire that include “the area surrounding the fire, fire suppression efforts and bystanders,” to contact the State Fire Marshal tip line at (401) 383-7723.

It’s unclear at this time if the two fires are connected in any way.