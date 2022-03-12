SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people showed up at Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses locations on Saturday to donate necessities to those in need in the Ukraine.

Donations are accepted today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cardi’s stores in West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro.

Cardi’s said all of the donations will be sent in containers to Poland, where they’ll then be distributed by humanitarian groups to Ukrainians in need.

“We wish we didn’t have to do it,” Ron Cardi said. “But the reality of it is that, when the need is there, we want to do our part in the community.”

Throughout the morning, 12 News reporter Kait Walsh said their were hundreds of vehicles in line at the location in Swansea where people were waiting to donate items to help those in need.

“This is incredible.” “This is crazy”. Is what everyone is saying. They CANNOT believe the outpouring of support. Many are tearing up. Just INCREDIBLE. @wpri12 https://t.co/VAiTs07Izx — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 12, 2022

Those who wish to participate are asked to donate one or more of the following:

Clothing

Underwear

Socks

Footwear

Towels

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Diapers

Wet wipes

Personal hygiene products

First-Aid items

Over-the-counter medicine

Non-perishable food items

Paper plates

Plastic silverware

Toilet paper

Paper towels

In an effort to streamline the process, Cardi’s is asking everyone to box their donated items.

“Fill the box, because we don’t want to ship air, and then label it with the contents,” Pete Cardi added. “That will greatly increase our speed.”