How you can help the Pinpoint Weather Team gather data

by: Shaun Towne

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you ever been watching the news, seen a rainfall report and thought, ‘hey, that’s not how much fell at my house!’?

The Pinpoint Weather Team shows rainfall reports for as many cities and towns as possible but unfortunately, we don’t have rain gauges in every single neighborhood.

But there is a way you can help!

A volunteer backyard weather spotter network called CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network) is always looking for more people.

Rhode Island currently has around 130 observers.

Click here to learn how to become a volunteer »

It also always helps the Pinpoint Weather Team and your fellow Eyewitness News viewers to use WPRI’s ReportIt! feature to send weather images, video and news you capture.

