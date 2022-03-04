EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning commercial poultry producers and backyard chicken coop owners about a virulent flu that has been found in several New England states which could cause a large mortality rate among birds that become infected.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a wild bird in South Carolina on Jan. 14.

The flu strain does not present health concerns to the public, according to the CDC.

No human cases have been detected in the United States. The CDC issued a reminder that proper cooking and handling of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills bacteria and viruses.

APHIS has confirmed that HPAI has been found in the following states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

New York

North Carolina

Virginia

“This strain of avian flu is deadly to chickens, turkeys, ducks, quail, and other birds. It could cause significant economic harm to Rhode Island poultry producers,” said State Veterinarian Scott Marshall, DVM, who is leading DEM’s response. “For now, while DEM continues to monitor flocks for infection, we urge all poultry owners to take precautions to protect their flocks by enhancing biosecurity.”

Some ways to keep birds safe include:

Separate your birds from wild birds

Keep people away from the birds

Keep cages, coops, and clothes clean and disinfected

Properly dispose of dead birds

Avoid sharing equipment with other poultry producers/farmers

Understand the warning signs of diseases

Report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to the DEM

The DEM is working closely with APHIS, along with the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) and R.I. Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) on monitoring the risk and coordinating emergency response plans.