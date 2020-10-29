HealthSource RI open enrollment starts Sunday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state health insurance marketplace, HealthSource RI, is starting the 2021 open enrollment period on Sunday, Nov. 1, and will allow Rhode Islanders to shop and consider their insurance options for an extended period this year, through Jan. 23.

Usually, open enrollment ends on Dec. 31 for picking and starting to pay for coverage, but the state is hoping to reach more people with the extended enrollment period.

The agency is also planning virtual events to answer questions and get residents oriented to the various offerings.

The first deadline to sign up is Dec. 23, in order to have coverage activated by Jan. 1 and to receive ID cards on time. Coverage can still begin in January if you sign up by Dec. 31.

From Jan. 1 to 23, residents can still enroll but coverage won’t begin until Feb. 1, 2021.

“Health insurance is required in Rhode Island, but it’s also the best way to ensure you can get the coverage you need when you need it,” HealthSource RI director Lindsay Lang said in a news release Thursday.

Starting Sunday, Rhode Islanders can shop and register for health insurance online at healthsourceri.com/OE2020 or by phone at (855) 840-HSRI (4774).

Help is also available by calling 211, and the website offers a live web chat in English and Spanish. Both phone and web assistance will be available for extended hours: Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.