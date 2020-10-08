Raimondo: RI will stay in Phase 3 until vaccine arrives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo answers questions live from the Rhode Island State House during her weekly appearance on 12 News Now at 4.
In the video above she answers:
- At what threshold of new COVID-19 cases will you consider increasing restrictions?
- What restrictions are you looking at easing next?
- Will you take action on the request for two new executive orders from the teacher’s union, NEARI?
- Do you think as the governor, you should be undergoing regular, surveillance testing?
- What is your response to news of the plot against Michigan’s governor?
