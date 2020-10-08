Raimondo: RI will stay in Phase 3 until vaccine arrives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo answers questions live from the Rhode Island State House during her weekly appearance on 12 News Now at 4.

In the video above she answers:

At what threshold of new COVID-19 cases will you consider increasing restrictions?

What restrictions are you looking at easing next?

Will you take action on the request for two new executive orders from the teacher’s union, NEARI?

Do you think as the governor, you should be undergoing regular, surveillance testing?

What is your response to news of the plot against Michigan’s governor?

