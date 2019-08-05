Gov. Raimondo orders flags at half-staff for mass shooting victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered U.S. and state flags at state agencies to be flown at half-staff in wake of the recent mass shootings across the United States over the weekend that killed 29 people.

“I am heartbroken that 29 more people lost their lives in less than 24 hours across two shootings this weekend,” Raimondo said in a statement. “I’m praying for all those harmed in El Paso and Dayton–the killed and the wounded, their devastated families, and their shell shocked communities. Each attack like this demands that we change our laws to prevent another. It is long past time to take action against gun violence.”

President Trump has also ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff.

In the proclamation, Trump said that the nation mourned those lost in the shootings, and that “we share in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks. We condemn these hateful and cowardly acts.”

In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically.

Less than 24 hours later, a man opened fire at a nightclub in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and injuring others.

Gov. Raimondo also asked Rhode Islanders to lower their flags to half-staff for the victims as a mark of respect.