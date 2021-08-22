Gov. McKee attends 2nd Annual Be Great For Nate Gala, ceremonially signs suicide prevention bill

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A sold-out second annual Be Great For Nate (BG4N) Fundraising Gala was held at Ochre Court mansion in Newport on Friday evening.

The common fundraiser event format consisting of drinks, dinner, dancing, silent auction, and live auction was paired with a more novel cause–youth suicide and mental health awareness.

In 2019, The Be Great For Nate non-profit organization was born from The Every Student Initiative by a group of high school students in Portsmouth after the suicide of 15-year-old Nathan Bruno.

Bruno had no history of mental illness and did not appear to be someone who would be at risk of taking his own life, so, Be Great For Nate and the Every Student Initiative set a course for change and to help combat a growing problem.

In 2020, the student-led group was able to successfully draft, pitch, lobby, and with the help of local politicians who understood their cause, ultimately pass legislation, the Nathan Bruno and Jason Flatt Act (HB 5353)

The Nathan Bruno and Jason Flatt Act is modeled around a law in place in several other states after a 16-year-old from Nashville, Jason Flatt, took his own life.

The act would require training of teachers, students, and all school personnel on the topic of suicide awareness and prevention, and establish a conflict resolution process between faculty and the student body.

It was passed and signed by Governor Dan McKee in early 2021. The bill had the support of Rep. Terri Cortvriend, Sen. James Seveney and Sen. Dawn Euer. Cortvriend and Seveney were also in attendance and spoke about their support at the gala.

Governor McKee not only attended the Be Great For Nate Gala on Friday night, but he spoke about his commitment to this cause and held a ceremonial Nathan Bruno and Jason Flatt Act bill signing.

Be Great for Nate has trained hundreds of young people in suicide awareness and mental health strategies.

Anybody interested in learning more or supporting the organization can do so by visiting the foundation’s website.