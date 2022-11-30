PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea called for action on disinformation targeting the Latino community at a Knight Foundation discussion Wednesday.

Gorbea and Javier Marin, of national Spanish-language outlet El Planeta, said the Latino community is susceptible to disinformation—attributing that in part to search engine algorithms and content moderators.

“And this is a problem, like we’ve talked about in this conference, in English as well,” Gorbea noted. “The challenge is that in English when something like this happens, it gets the immediate attention of content moderators. Things get removed.”

Gorbea and Marin said disinformation targets election-related news, as well as information about the census and public health.

English-language search results prioritize reputable news sources, while “clickbait” articles top the list of search results in Spanish, according to Marin.

According to the Pew Research Center’s report in 2018, three quarters of U.S. Latinos get their news online. Marin and Gorbea said texting platform WhatsApp and Facebook are primary sources of information for many Latinos, who use those platforms more than Twitter.

Gorbea called on the research community to dig into the issue, as it’s still unclear who is promulgating the spread of disinformation in the Latino community.