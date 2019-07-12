Glocester Police create fundraising page for critically injured Chepachet Fire Chief

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — As Chepachet Fire Chief Robert Dauphinais recovers from a traumatic brain injury after a serious motorcycle crash, the Glocester Police Department is helping his family.

Dauphinais’ daughter told Eyewitness News police set up this Go Fund Me page to help Dauphinais’ family with mounting medical expenses since the crash Sunday evening.

Dauphinais and his wife Ericka were riding their motorcycle in Wrentham when they crashed Sunday evening. No other vehicles were involved.

Dauphinais suffered a traumatic brain injury and was rushed to Boston Medical Center by helicopter.

His wife suffered less serious injuries, and has remained by his side.

“Chief Dauphinais is receiving exceptional care from his medical team in Boston, but due to the seriousness of his brain injury, his family has been told the road to recovery will be a long one and that some of his treatment at this facility and subsequent medical care will fall outside of their medical coverage,” the Go Fund Me Page says. ” This fundraiser looks to help Chief Dauphinais and his family with the insurmountable medical expenses they will face in upcoming months. This is no doubt a life-changing event for them. Any contribution to this fund or sharing of this information will help the family tremendously during this difficult time.”

Wrentham police are still investigating the crash.