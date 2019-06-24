Funeral services for Jim Taricani announced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Funeral services for Jim Taricani will be held Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will immediately follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Warwick.

The family also announced that a lecture series on First Amendment Rights is being established at the University of Rhode Island in Jim’s memory by his wife, Laurie White-Taricani.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Jim’s memory can direct donations to: Taricani Lecture Series on First Amendment Rights, URI Foundation, PO Box 1700, Kingston, R.I. 02881. People can also give online at the URI Foundation website (write in gift is in Jim’s memory).