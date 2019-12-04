Live Now
Former WPRI 12 reporter, anchor Ann Conway dies

Local News

(WPRI) — The local news business is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Ann Conway passed away suddenly over the weekend, her family confirms.

Ann was an Emmy-nominated anchor and medical reporter for WPRI 12 and WLNE. After her long-running career in local news, she worked as a public speaker and communications consultant.

Ann – who was living in Newburyport, Massachusetts at the time of her death – is being remembered as a “true class act” and “consummate professional” by those who knew her.

Our condolences go out to her family and friends.

