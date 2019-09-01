Former Rhode Islander in Florida preparing for Dorian

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A native New Englander now living in Florida is describing the chaos before the storm.

Ryan Jenot moved from Providence to Saint Petersburg, Florida less than two years ago.

While he’s lived through many snow storms, he’s never experienced a hurricane.

“This is a first, yeah yup for sure,” Ryan Jenot said.

He spoke to Eyewitness News via Skyppe as he scrambled to get some fo the free sand bags his city was handing out.

Even though St. Petersburg is closer to Florida’s west coast and further away from the line of the storm, store shelves are still being emptied out and supplies running low.

“There is some gas stations already running out of gas. It was two days ago I went to the gas station right around the corner from our house and all they had left was premium and diesel. By the time that I got there, premium was pumping so slow that I only got one gallon worth of premium gas,” Jenot said.

While the latest forecast models show Jenot’s area being spared the brunt of the storm, he’s still preparing for the worst.

“We gotta still prepare like it’s gonna take a ninety-degree turn because one, the hurricanes are so unpredictable. And two, if you don’t prepare then you’re sunk, and we don’t wanna be sunk,” Jenot said.

Jenot and his fiance aren’t just stocking up on supplies for themselves; they’re also fostering a dozen cats and kittens. The couple bought ten cases of bottled water just to be safe.