CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Former local MLB star Dave Stenhouse has died, according to a social media post by his son, Mike.

“Born into a working-class family, he was a standout Westerly High School baseball and basketball athlete, and would later earn All-American honors at URI. He went on to have a 13-year professional baseball career,” the post read.

He played three years for the Washington Senators in Major League Baseball, becoming the first ever rookie pitcher to start an all-star game.

“A Veteran and former Army Reservist, he served as head baseball coach during the 80’s at Brown University and at RI College for 12 years prior, where he led one of his clubs to the Division III Final Four.”

Dave was an inductee into the URI, RIC, and Westerly athletic halls of fame, and was the first ever R.I. athlete to win awards in all major categories from Words Unlimited; 1951 RI Schoolboy Athlete of the Year, 1961 RI Athlete of the Year, and 1983 RI Coach of the Year.

“The once Cub-master enjoyed playing the piano, red wine, traveling to Europe, and golfing as a member of the Warwick Country Club, where he chaired annual fundraising golf tournaments that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for The Jimmy Fund, and earning its ‘Jimmy Award’ in 2002.”

Dave also coached ab American Legion baseball team and co-founded the CLCF basketball program in Cranston as well as the R.I. Baseball Institute in Warwick.

He was inducted into the RI Heritage Hall of Fame in 2008.