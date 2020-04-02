Food delivery now available statewide during coronavirus pandemic

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A food delivery service is now underway as Rhode Islanders are encouraged to stay home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the state launched RI Delivers, a website listing food delivery options, and a partnership with Roch’s Fresh Foods to get food delivered statewide.

Phones were ringing nonstop at Roch’s Thursday as employees worked to package and deliver orders.

“We’ve taken on the EBT clients but we are still doing every day Rhode Islanders. Anyone who needs their groceries, anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable leaving the house,” said Vice President of Roch’s Fresh Foods, Zach Roch. “We are still taking as many as we can handle.”

Orders can be placed online at RIDelivers.com or by calling 2-1-1. Phone orders are only being taken between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Online orders are encouraged.

Roch’s distribution facility is stocked with all of the items you would find at their Narragansett storefront including produce, meats and nonperishable items.

“For the most part, we can get you what you need,” Roch said. “We have the essentials.”

Once the order is placed, Roch’s says it will get delivered in two to three days but they ask customers be patient as they are seeing a large volume of orders. They are also offering curbside pickup services.

Roch’s hired six new employees but expects to hire more because of the amount of orders they are getting. The delivery service is free to customers.

“We have the supply, we have the infrastructure to deliver them,” Roch said. “But it’s just getting the orders to a timely fashion to people, it’s hard.”

If you’re closer to Narragansett, the storefront location in Narragansett will take phone orders at 401-284-2900 or by email at narrdelivery@rochs.com.

The RI Delivers web page also notes several other sites and services, from Instacart to Peapod.

RI Delivers is managed under the state’s Office of Healthy Aging, which can offer further guidance or answer questions through the state general assistance hotline, 2-1-1, or the office’s dedicated call center at 401-462-4444.