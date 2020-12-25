Fire destroys Providence building of fraternal organization

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire destroyed the Prince Hall Masonic Temple in Providence.

The Eddy Street building caught fire on Christmas morning.

The fire reignited at around 5 p.m. Friday night.

The building belongs to the Prince Hall fraternal organization, which is active in the local community.

“I was just there yesterday supporting their annual Christmas toy giveaway.” said Providence City Councilman Pedro Espinal, “This is such a loss for my community.”

“The Prince Hall Masonic Temple in South Providence is a landmark institution that has done so much to support our City through the years.” Providence City Council President Sabina Matos said in a statement Friday, “Just recently holding food and toy drives for community members in honor of the Christmas season.”

Councilman Espinal added, “I join the chorus of voices offering my sympathies and will do all I can to help them rebuild so that they can continue in service to each other and the community.”