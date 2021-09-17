Federal grant offers Rhode Island arts venues a lifeline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)- State leaders gathered at Providence Performing Arts Center to discuss a federal grant designed to help entertainment venues across the country.

Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation says this $26.2 million federal grant for Rhode Island venues still trying to recover from 2020 is offering a much-needed lifeline.

“Things are starting to buzz, pretty woman is teed up, and we can’t wait until the seats are full and the streets are busy and the restaurants are active again,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

Congressman David Cicilline emphasizing how hard the industry was hit.

“The arts and culture community was really hard hit, losing almost $42 billion in sales and 1.4 million jobs, that’s half of the jobs in the industry,” he added.

While those jobs were lost across the country, locally they say the Ocean State arts community was left devastated.

In an effort to help entertainment venues not close permanently the delegation says, the state was given the funding by Congress for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

50 Rhode Island businesses have successfully applied, including:

Trinity Rep-$2 million

Newport Festivals-$3 million

Columbus Theatre-$200,000

Greenwich Odeum-$400,000

Comedy Connection-$1 million

Additionally, venues that were hit hardest are eligible for a second round of awards.

The grant money is funded through the American Rescue Plan, with $9.4 billion nationally distributed to almost 12,000 venues.