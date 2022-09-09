PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Especially colorful sunsets and sunrises are expected across New England over the next several days.

The reason? Smoke from wildfires.

Wildfires in the western United States are resulting in smoke blowing eastward into our area. You may also notice the skies taking on a milky or hazy look with filtered sun late Friday.

The conditions are expected to continue through Saturday night.

“The hazy appearance to the sky will pose no threat to the public, but will provide the opportunity for vivid reddish hues to develop during sunset,” the National Weather Service said.

Seventy-one large fires have burned 496,941 acres in western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.